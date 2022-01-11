Everest Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Everest has a market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $551,743.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

