EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.93% of EVO Payments worth $38,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 666,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,360 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

