Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $255.47 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.48.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

