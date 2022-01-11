Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,579 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 3.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37.

