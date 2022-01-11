Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $387.46 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

