Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,771.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,916.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,814.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,721.55 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

