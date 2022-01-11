Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Underperform

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €27.60 ($31.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

