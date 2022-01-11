Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

