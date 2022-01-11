Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 165,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

