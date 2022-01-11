EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYPT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 194,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.