F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 12,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $31,922,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.