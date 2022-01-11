FairCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $495,681.96 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $495,681.96 and $56.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001699 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00663469 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

