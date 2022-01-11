Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

