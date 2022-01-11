Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.35). Approximately 231,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,302,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.20 ($0.36).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.12. The company has a market capitalization of £97.06 million and a PE ratio of -32.13.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.