Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

