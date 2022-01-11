Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 368,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.