Financial Analysis: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medifocus and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 142.32%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifocus and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.00 -$1.47 million N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.80 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -35.12

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Medifocus has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its share price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medifocus beats Cardiovascular Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

