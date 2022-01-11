Financial Comparison: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnite and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 9.12 -$53.43 million $0.02 770.39 Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.62 -$13.14 million ($0.14) -17.43

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 164.94%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 49.59%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% Alithya Group -3.37% -8.17% -3.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats Alithya Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

