Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 79,843 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. 137,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,699. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

