Financial Council Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,078 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 632,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

