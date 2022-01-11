Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes $1.20 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 36.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 191,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,999,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

