Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $241.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.