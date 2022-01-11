Financial Review: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Liberal Education and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.02 million 1.59 $1.21 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.16 $257.20 million $5.72 15.31

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Risk & Volatility

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Liberal Education and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 29.65% 17.59% 14.80%

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats China Liberal Education on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

