Financial Survey: Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) vs. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cellectis and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ginkgo Bioworks 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 175.25%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 97.47%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -188.02% -44.64% -29.13% Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Ginkgo Bioworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 4.37 -$81.07 million ($2.93) -2.70 Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Cellectis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

