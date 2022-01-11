Financial Survey: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for LENSAR and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 195.11%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.46 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.41 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.01 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -19.28

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39%

Risk and Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats LENSAR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

