FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 7.5% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $67.96 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002966 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005025 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,831,840 coins and its circulating supply is 467,249,112 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

