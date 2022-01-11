First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 747 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77.

