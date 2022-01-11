First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $76,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

