First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 132.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $621.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

