First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,738 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 171.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Z stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

