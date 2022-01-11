First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 472.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.92. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $138.33 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

