First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 981.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $8,169,860. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.