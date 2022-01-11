First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

