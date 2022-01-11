Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 387.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 404,032 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

