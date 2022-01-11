Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 320,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,048. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

