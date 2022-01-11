Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.37

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

