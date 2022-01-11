Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $17,524,319.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

