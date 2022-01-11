Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.46 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

