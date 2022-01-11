Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by 86.3% over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of F opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

