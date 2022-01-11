Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $375,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

