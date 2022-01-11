Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $432,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.