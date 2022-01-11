Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $340,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.