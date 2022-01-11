Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

