Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.