Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $341.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.05.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

