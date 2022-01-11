Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 10,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,040. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

