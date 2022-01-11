Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FET stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,625. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -9.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

