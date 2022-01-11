Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$198.21.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$166.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$205.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$179.03.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

