Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

FC opened at $51.25 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $732.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

