Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Frontier Group stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $32,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,720.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

